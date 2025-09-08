Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses SCTA-du agreement

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA), witnessed, on Monday, the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the SCTA and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), held at H.H.’s office.

Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of SCTA) and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, signed the agreement, which aims to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation between the two sides to develop the infrastructure system for telecommunications services, as well as to accelerate network expansion across the Emirate and its affiliated regions. This will contribute to improving service quality and meeting the requirements of sustainable development.

The agreement will also enhance the implementation of vital telecommunications projects in Sharjah by enabling the company to develop and operate modern, sustainable infrastructure that aligns with smart city requirements and contributes to improving service quality for individuals and economic sectors.

According to the agreement, the SCTA and du will implement a multi-faceted strategic partnership that includes the development of an integrated digital infrastructure serving various areas of the Emirate. The SCTA will provide the necessary facilities to enable the company to carry out its projects in this field.

The agreement also stipulates cooperation in studying the establishment of a fully integrated data centre in Kalba City, in addition to a secure marine landing station for submarine cables. This will strengthen the Emirate’s position as a vital hub for digital connectivity. The agreement further allows the company access to strategic sites within the Emirate to expand network coverage and develop telecommunications services, in line with approved regulatory frameworks.