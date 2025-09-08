Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Tamayuz-du duagreement

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the “Tamayuz” Institutional Excellence Award, witnessed, on Monday, the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the Award and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), held at H.H.’s office.

Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Director of the Tamayuz Institutional Excellence Award, and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) will sponsor the second edition of the “Tamayuz” Institutional Excellence Award, which focuses on highlighting institutional efforts and enhancing competitiveness and innovation across the government and private sectors.

Through this agreement, “du” joins the list of strategic partners of the Award, reflecting its commitment to supporting institutional excellence initiatives and reinforcing its role in encouraging organisations to adopt best practices that contribute to the development of the institutional work environment.

The agreement represents a qualitative addition that contributes to achieving the objectives of the Award and strengthening its presence as a prominent national platform to celebrate outstanding institutional practices. It also enhances the Award’s role in supporting institutional development efforts and promoting a culture of quality and innovation, positively reflecting on Sharjah’s competitiveness and leadership across various fields.