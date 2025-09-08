RAK Ruler receives Irish Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, at H.H.’s palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Alison Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the ambassador and discussed with her ways to enhance relations with the Republic of Ireland in various fields. The meeting also included an exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

For her part, Ambassador Alison Milton expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and warm welcome. She praised the strong cooperation ties between the UAE and her country, the prominent regional and international standing of the UAE, and the sustainable development renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.

