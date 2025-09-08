DXB LIVE achieves 40% growth in first half of 2025

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), continues to elevate its regional and global stature with a remarkable 40 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

During this period, DXB LIVE delivered services to 127 events spanning local, regional, and international, including 49 exhibitions, 15 conferences, 7 entertainment events, 14 graduation ceremonies. The company also organised numerous corporate, national, and festival events across various emirates.

Notably, DXB LIVE served as a prime contractor for 38 events, offering full-spectrum event services. The company constructed over 430,000 square feet of event features and developed 272 exhibition stands for companies, organisations, and government entities, covering an area of 250,000 square feet. This also includes 36 stands outside the country, with 40,000 square feet across markets such as Germany, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuala Lumpur.

DXB LIVE has served several major global events, including Gulfood, World Police Summit, World of Coffee, Dubai Coffee Festival, The Saudi Food Show, Arabian Travel Market, GITEX Africa, GITEX Berlin, and GITEX Global. It has marked its presence in various prestigious international events in the United States of America, Korea, Germany, China, Singapore, Spain, Egypt, and Morocco, in addition to participating in several key global exhibitions.

Commenting on this, Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “At DXB LIVE, we continue to expand our business and presence across the Middle East, the Gulf, and international markets, as we confidently move toward our goal of becoming one of the world’s leading providers of integrated event services. Our mission is to strengthen Dubai’s global position in the events sector by delivering world-class services that meet international standards, while adopting new insights and introducing innovative solutions that inspire and captivate participants.”

Among the major international events DXB LIVE organised in the first half of the year was the World of Coffee Dubai 2025, the fourth edition of which was held last February. Spanning 20,000 square metres, this event drew approximately 17,000 business visitors from 78 countries, a 30 per cent increase from the previous year.

The annual event hosted over 1,980 companies and brands, including 131 new companies, and featured 10 national pavilions. It served as a vital platform for a diverse audience, including farmers, merchants, manufacturers, distributors, SMEs, cafe owners, roasters, hotels, baristas, as well as coffee lovers and connoisseurs.

DXB LIVE has achieved a remarkable feat by winning three prestigious awards at the Middle East Event Awards 2025. This included – Best Community Event for Hatta Cultural Nights; Best Stand Design and Build (< 100 sqm) for the FujiFilm stand at Medlab; and Best Event on a Budget for the first edition of Dubai Coffee Festival 2024, which was attended by more than 20 thousand visitors, strengthening its position as an ideal destination for coffee lovers. The accolades reflect the efficacy of the inclusive and integrated services provided by the company, highlighting its unwavering dedication to innovation to raise the level of visitor and client experience.

