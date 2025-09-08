Dubai Business Associates launches 11th cohort of ambitious young professionals fast-tracking their careers

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Business Associates (DBA) today launched its eleventh cohort, marking a new milestone in its mission to prepare the next generation of global leaders. The launch ceremony, held at the One&Only One Za’abeel, welcomed 26 Associates representing 18 countries.

The international group was selected from a highly competitive pool of 6,660 applicants across 146 countries. This year’s cohort includes Associates from Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This strong interest and diverse mix underscore Dubai’s innovation-driven ecosystem and dynamic economy, which continue to draw young professionals from around the world. The city’s programmes, infrastructure and supportive environment provide an ideal platform for them to enhance their skills and prepare to become the global leaders of tomorrow.

DBA is a unique, fully funded nine-month programme for high-achieving university graduates to experience world-class training across strategy, business, and leadership. The programme offers Associates an immersive experience - professionally and culturally - into one of the world’s most dynamic cities, and a hub for global talent. Over the past decade, the programme has attracted 313 Associates from 53 countries, including 56 UAE Nationals.

Through key industry partners like Emirates, Dubai International Financial Centre, dnata, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the graduates deliver real-world consulting projects to support some of Dubai’s leading organisations, saving them over $30 million in consulting fees alone, and highlighting DBA’s real-world impact.

Rami Tawfiq, Director of Dubai Business Associates, said: “As we welcome our eleventh cohort, we are proud of our ability to attract outstanding Associates from around the world, who come from diverse backgrounds whilst all demonstrating academic excellence, a commitment to professional growth and a desire to make an impact in business, society and politics.

This group represents an exceptional cohort of future leaders, and their experience in Dubai will prepare them to lead with purpose, curiosity, and innovation. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of professional development, bringing together global perspectives. With an acceptance rate of around 0.5%, Dubai Business Associates has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most sought-after programmes for graduates.”

Amna Al Owais, Deputy Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “Pioneered under the patronage and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Business Associates programme embodies the power of partnership—uniting exceptional global talent with Dubai’s leading institutions. At the DIFC Courts, we recognise how strong legal foundations foster trust, catalyse investment, and inspire innovation. We are proud to support this initiative and to witness this new cohort build on the legacy of those who came before them.”

To learn more about the programme please visit: Home - Dubai Business Associates or look at the video here: (8) Post | Feed | LinkedIn

