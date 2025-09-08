MoI, Dubai Police, Visa partner to combat fraud, e-crime in UAE

ABU DHABI,8th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Headquarters, and Visa have announced the launch of a joint nationwide campaign titled Don’t Talk to Strangers Has No Age Limit’, aimed at raising awareness and empowering members of the UAE community to protect themselves against fraud and e crime.

The collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Headquarters, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, serves as an example of strengthening collaboration between public and private sectors to achieve strategic objectives in protecting society.

The new campaign aims to raise public awareness at a time when fraudsters are increasingly targeting consumers worldwide through social media platforms and mobile phones. This underscores the importance of digital literacy and vigilance more than ever, and the necessity of safeguarding the digital world through conscious and tangible steps.

Brigadier Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police, emphasised the Ministry's commitment to strengthening community partnerships to achieve the vision and directives of the UAE government, and pointed out that the partnership with Visa and Dubai Police embodies the Ministry of Interior's commitment to enhancing digital security and preventing the risks of electronic fraud, by building an integrated system based on cooperation with strategic partners from the public and private sectors, as protecting the digital world is a shared responsibility.

Al-Ahmad also pointed out that the campaign aims to raise awareness among all segments of society and provide them with the knowledge and tools that enhance their ability to confront fraud attempts and e-crimes, thus ensuring a safe and reliable digital space for all.

Visa is proud to partner with the UAE Ministry of Interior for this important campaign to protect consumers and local communities from fraud and cyberattacks, said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for UAE. As scams become more sophisticated, we believe that empowering people with knowledge is the first line of defense against fraud. We’re delighted to expand our efforts with this new campaign and to support the UAE government’s vision of a secure, resilient, and inclusive digital economy.

The 360 degree campaign will run across social media and out of home (OOH) channels, using a creative approach where children humorously remind their parents about the importance of staying safe online. By flipping the traditional parent–child dynamic, the campaign underscores that online safety is ageless, and everyone needs to be alert to scams. The partners have taken a targeted approach tailored by nationality, with educational content addressing the top fraud type most relevant to each audience group.

The campaign builds on insights from Visa’s ninth annual Stay Secure study, which shows UAE consumers are becoming more proactive in securing their digital transactions. However, a significant number continue to be vulnerable to fraud.

The campaign is also part of a broader collaboration between UAE Ministry of Interior, Visa and in coordination with all police headquarters across the UAE to engage directly on the ground in schools and with blue collar workers, delivering in person education sessions to further strengthen public awareness and understanding of fraud prevention.

As digital payments landscape evolves rapidly, so do the risks. According to global Visa data, in the past year alone, the company blocked $40 billion in fraudulent payment value and prevented 80 million fraudulent transactions – reflecting its ongoing investment in AI powered fraud prevention and consumer protection.