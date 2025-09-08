Participants of International Energy Leadership Programme explore UAE’s energy experiences

DUBAI,8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organised a series of visits and workshops for participants of the "International Energy Leadership Programme" to introduce them to the best practices and experiences in the field of energy in the UAE. This was part of a specialised leadership program aimed at equipping participants with the skills, knowledge, and expertise necessary to lead vital sectors in energy.

The "International Energy Leadership Programme" seeks to enhance the capabilities of energy leaders and provide them with specialized skills by developing leadership and administrative capacities, and by sharing success stories and pioneering UAE models in energy, work models, and government modernization and development.

The programme, supervised by experts from the UAE government, included knowledge visits to government entities and leading companies, workshops, and interviews with 30 Emirati experts. It hosted 30 participants, comprising energy leaders and executives from 19 countries, including Montenegro, Mongolia, the Maldives, Georgia, Seychelles, Indonesia, Senegal, Kenya, Morocco, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Colombia, the Federative Republic of Brazil, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Costa Rica.

The programme covered several key pillars, including energy sector strategies, government modernisation and development in the UAE, as well as integration, collaboration, and partnerships among various stakeholders in the energy sector.

The knowledge visits for participants included several entities, such as the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (FANR), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Masdar, Mubadala Energy, Empower Dubai, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, affirmed that the UAE is among the world’s leading countries in the field of energy and continues to strengthen its position by achieving advanced accomplishments in resource management and enhancing readiness for the future of this globally interconnected sector. He highlighted the importance of experience exchange among governments across various fields, including the energy sector, as a key source of inspiration for successful practices, contributing to improving government efficiency and shaping a prosperous future for communities.

Abdulla Lootah stated that the International Energy Leadership Program represents a distinguished platform to gain insights into strategies and future directions in the sector, in addition to enriching participants’ expertise by exploring the UAE’s unique model in government modernization and development.

The UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme with the aim of transferring best government practices and expertise to sister and friendly countries and enhancing cooperation in the fields of government modernization and development. Since its launch in 2018, the programme has successfully established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, aiming to build institutional capacities and improve government performance through experience exchange in strategic planning, government excellence, and pioneering government services, in addition to implementing strategic initiatives and developing institutional capabilities.