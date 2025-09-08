New UAE ambassadors sworn in before President, foreign envoys present credentials

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the swearing-in ceremony of several newly appointed UAE ambassadors. He also received the credentials of a number of foreign ambassadors beginning their posts in the UAE during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The event was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the ceremony, H.H. wished the new UAE ambassadors success in their diplomatic missions and expressed confidence in their ability to strengthen relations with their host countries. H.H. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships that serve mutual interests and contribute to prosperity for all.

The following ambassadors took the oath of office before the President:

• HE Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

• HE Hamad Ali Bin Alwan Alhebsi, Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic

• HE Fahad Salem Saeed Al Kaabi, Ambassador to Lebanese Republic

• HE Ali Rashid Al Mazrouei, Ambassador to the State of Libya

• HE Khalid Abdulla Humaid Belhoul, Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran

• HE Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

• HE Khamis Rashid Ahmed Al Shmeili, Ambassador to Montenegro

• HE Abdullah Jassim Al Shamsi, Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

• HE Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, Ambassador to Afghanistan

The newly appointed ambassadors expressed their gratitude and pride in the confidence placed in them by H.H. They underscored their commitment to representing the UAE with dedication while strengthening ties with their host countries.

H.H. also received the credentials of several newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE. He welcomed the diplomats and wished them success in deepening relations between their countries and the UAE. H.H. reaffirmed that the UAE would support them in carrying out their duties effectively.

H.H. received the credentials of the following ambassadors:

• HE Essameldine Abdelhamid Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt

• HE Majid Thalji Al-Qatarneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

• HE Tarek Hassan Mneymneh, Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic

• HE Kyaw Kyaw Min, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

• HE Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia

• HE Dr Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine

The ambassadors conveyed greetings from their respective leaders to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with their wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The two ceremonies were attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and several senior officials.