UAE's air transport infrastructure creates one of world’s most connected aviation networks: GCAA

ABU DHABI,8th September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its commitment to transparency and providing in-depth analytical insights into the developments within the civil aviation sector, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is launching a new series of analytical reports titled “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE.”

This series aims to highlight key milestones, challenges, and future opportunities based on official data and accumulated operational experience. It also sheds light on the strategic approach adopted by the UAE to establish itself as a pivotal global hub influencing the current reality and shaping the future of civil aviation.

Civil aviation has been a cornerstone of the United Arab Emirates’ rapid development, acting as a key driver of economic growth and elevating the nation’s influence on the global stage. The UAE’s aviation sector is underpinned by a robust infrastructure that includes high-capacity international airports, sophisticated air navigation systems, and a flexible, modern airspace design. Beyond physical infrastructure, the ecosystem encompasses aircraft manufacturing and assembly facilities, producers of sustainable aviation fuel, specialised service providers, and advanced logistics capabilities, all critical to maintaining the sector’s efficiency and resilience.

This integrated infrastructure is purpose-built not only to meet today’s demands but also to embrace the future of aviation, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as advanced air mobility and autonomous aircraft systems.

From humble origins as a refueling stopover for flights between Britain and India in Sharjah during the 1930s, the UAE’s civil aviation journey took a decisive leap in 1960, with the establishment of Dubai Airport, the nation’s first airport still operational today. Initially equipped with a compacted sand runway and a modest terminal building, the airport has undergone continuous development, joining the Airports Council International in the 1980s and making the UAE home to its first international airport.

At the same time, the UAE worked to strengthen its aviation infrastructure through coordinated efforts across the country. This included the establishment of Abu Dhabi International Airport, the country’s second-largest airport, which was renamed “Zayed International Airport” in 2024, as well as Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Fujairah International Airport.

Over just five decades, the UAE’s air transport sector underwent a remarkable transformation into a fully integrated global aviation system, featuring a sophisticated network of infrastructure across all Emirates, including:

o 12 certified airports, including 8 international airports

o 100 heliports (some currently being developed into hybrid pads capable of accommodating electric vertical aircraft alongside traditional helicopters)

o 35 UAE registered air operators, including 5 national carriers

o 383 foreign operators registered in the UAE

o 189 bilateral air transport agreements signed with 97% of the world’s countries

o An extensive international connectivity network linking UAE airports with 304 airports in 109 countries

o 162 new international routes launched in the past five years alone

o Between 2014 and 2024, the UAE’s international air connectivity index increased by 39% regionally and 15% globally

o High operational capacity, with an average of 857 outbound international flights daily

o A registered fleet of 960 aircraft in the country, including 520 aircraft operated by national carriers, which operate over 4,800 weekly flights worldwide

o DXB has been the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for over a decade and continues to retain its global lead in scheduled international seat capacity, recording 5.34 million outbound seats in August 2025 (10.68 million in both directions), according to OAG’s monthly report.

o Over the past decade, passenger traffic through UAE airports grew cumulatively by 33.6%

o The total current passenger handling capacity of the UAE’s airports exceeds 160 million passengers annually

Data from 2023 highlights the UAE’s share of 2.3% of global international passenger traffic and 32.2% of regional international traffic, positioning the country as one of the world’s most connected by air. Such rapid growth is the result of strategic national planning, visionary leadership, targeted investments, and a commitment to operational excellence.

The transformation has turned the UAE’s skies into some of the busiest air corridors in the region, with over one million air traffic movements recorded in 2024 alone.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the UAE’s air transport sector contributes more than USD 92 billion annually to the national economy, directly and indirectly accounting for roughly 18% of GDP.

Direct employment within airlines, airport operators, air navigation service providers, and aerospace manufacturers totals approximately 206,800, generating a direct economic impact of USD 26.6 billion, about 5.3% of GDP.

The sector’s broader economic footprint extends through supply chains, consumer spending by employees, and tourism supported by advanced aviation infrastructure. Overall, the industry sustains an estimated 991,500 jobs across related sectors.

Moreover, the UAE’s aviation sector plays a critical role in international trade, moving 4.36 million tonnes of cargo in the past year, making it the seventh-largest air cargo market worldwide.

Beyond economic impact, aviation in the UAE supports families, cultural exchange, and access to education and healthcare advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals. Air travel has also become more affordable, with the average real airfare dropping by 35% between 2011 and 2023. In 2023, there were 3,668 flights per 1,000 people.

The UAE’s aviation sector stands as a global benchmark, demonstrating how strategic investment in air transport infrastructure fosters sustainable economic and social development, securing the future for the country’s economy and society