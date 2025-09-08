Inaugural WHX Tech opens with focus on AI, humanity as attendees glimpse vision of healthcare future

DUBAI,8th September, 2025 (WAM) – The inaugural WHX Tech, a new platform for digital health innovation, officially got underway today at Dubai World Trade Centre with more than 200 expert speakers, 300 exhibitors, and an expected 5,000 global healthcare leaders to attend over the three-day event.

Running until September 10, the event was officially opened by Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, who highlighted that the first edition of WHX Tech reflects the rapid advancement of digital health technologies and their growing importance in shaping the future of the healthcare sector.

He stressed the cutting-edge solutions presented at the three-day event will enhance healthcare services and improve patient outcomes, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for health innovation.

Dr Amin Al Ameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, took to the World X stage to ask whether humans or AI will dictate the direction of future healthcare. He closed his speech by answering his own query before driving attendees to embrace the opportunity WHX Tech is providing.

“We say it's the human being – the human being is the one to lead AI,” Al Ameeri concluded. “In Dubai, we value human beings, their brains, their ideas and innovations. What we need from you then is to bring all your beautiful ideas, all your innovations, all your technologies, to us. Our DNA is to adopt and host these new technologies together for the future of health and humanity.”

WHX Tech is held in strategic partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), reinforcing its credibility and ensuring that its content aligns with the sector’s most pressing priorities.