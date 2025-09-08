Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation launches of new cycle of UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have announced the opening of nominations for the 2025–2026 cycle of the UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development. The Prize, awarded every two years, recognizes innovative global practices that improve the quality of teaching and enhance teacher performance.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation, stated that the Prize continues to honor outstanding educators from across different regions of the world. He noted that the Prize has, over its previous cycles, successfully established itself as a global platform for the exchange of effective teaching practices and the promotion of educational innovation.

"Investing in teachers is an investment in the future, as they are the driving force behind the development of societies," Dr. Al Suwaidi said. “Past editions have shown that this Prize is not only a recognition of excellence, but also a catalyst for schools and educators to continuously develop teaching methods and design new solutions to global educational challenges. Through our partnership with UNESCO, we aim to build a growing international network of educators, experts, and institutions that advance the quality of education and reinforce its role in achieving sustainable development. At the Hamdan Foundation, we are committed to empowering teachers with the resources and skills they need to fulfill their mission effectively, ensuring a positive impact on future generations.”

He further emphasized that the Prize reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting education and teachers at the international level, underscoring that investing in teacher development is key to building more resilient and effective education systems. This, he said, is fully aligned with the Foundation’s vision of advancing educational excellence and highlighting the pivotal role of teachers in sustainable development.

Winners of the Prize are selected by an independent International Jury composed of five distinguished education experts appointed by the Director-General of UNESCO, with careful consideration to ensure representation across different global regions.

Hamdan Foundation and UNESCO called on educational and research institutions, as well as relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations, to submit nominations through the Prize’s online platform before the deadline of 31 October 2025 (midnight, Paris time).

The three laureates will be honored at an official ceremony to be held on World Teachers’ Day, 5 October 2026, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Established in 2008 with the generous support of the Hamdan Foundation, the UNESCO–Hamdan Prize contributes to UNESCO’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, one of the organization’s global priorities. The Prize carries a total value of US$300,000, divided equally among the three winners, each of whom also receives an international certificate of recognition.

