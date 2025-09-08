MBRSC, ESGRS launch GIS, remote sensing training programme

DUBAI,8th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in collaboration with the Emirati Society of GIS and Remote Sensing (ESGRS), has announced the launch of a comprehensive training programme in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing. The initiative aims to build national expertise in geospatial technologies, providing participants with the technical knowledge and practical skills needed to apply satellite data and GIS tools to real-world challenges.

The training programme, to be conducted at MBRSC headquarters in Dubai as well as at the beneficiaries’ premises, is open to government professionals, private sector specialists, academics and students, and has been designed to cater to all proficiency levels. It combines theoretical learning with hands-on training, guided labs, case studies and interactive sessions. To ensure strong knowledge retention, the programme also integrates assessments equipping participants with the skills, confidence, and competence to make an immediate impact in their field.

Dr. Saeed Al Mansoori, Director, Remote Sensing Department, MBRSC, said, “Geospatial technologies are becoming increasingly critical to industries ranging from urban development to disaster management. Through this programme, developed in partnership with ESGRS, we are enabling professionals and students alike to turn data into insight and insight into action. This initiative aligns with our national vision to strengthen scientific capacity and to utilise space technologies for the benefit of humanity.”

The curriculum is structured across three levels. The Foundation Level introduces participants to the fundamentals of GIS and Remote Sensing, including map interpretation and satellite data types. The Intermediate Level advances to spatial analysis, data classification and software applications such as ArcGIS and QGIS.

The Advanced Level focuses on high-level applications, including artificial intelligence in remote sensing, advanced spatial modelling, change detection, and digital twin integration.

Beyond the core curriculum, customised workshops and specialised tracks will also be made available to meet the specific needs of sectors such as agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster management and smart cities as well as scientific and education research. This approach ensures that the training remains relevant and adaptable to both national priorities and industry requirements.

