UAE’s Barakah Plant delivers first year of full-fleet operations

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) today marks one year since the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieved full-fleet operations. All four APR1400 reactor units are together generating 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs, significantly expanding the UAE’s baseload electricity production to boost national energy security and sustainability.

Over the past 12 months, Barakah has delivered 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity, reliably powering the nation’s technology sectors, industries and homes. Since Unit 1 began operations, more than 120TWh has been generated to date – equivalent to the annual power demand of New York City. As the largest source of clean power in the region, Barakah is playing a leading role in decarbonizing the UAE’s power sector.

The development of Barakah is recognised internationally as one of the most efficient and timely new nuclear builds in recent history, demonstrating that large-scale civil nuclear projects can be delivered safely, efficiently and transparently, with a 40% reduction in cost, time and labor between Units 1 and 4.

The Barakah Plant provides a global case study for new build nuclear energy plants, with a highly efficient 7.9 year average delivery time per unit. Construction of the Barakah Plant began in July 2012, and with the start of construction of Unit 4 in 2015, Barakah became the world’s largest nuclear energy construction site with four identical reactors being safely constructed simultaneously on one site at that time. The construction of Unit 4 was completed in December 2023 and started operations in September 2024.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said:“One year into full operations, Barakah Plant is delivering on its promise – clean, dependable power, around the clock. The achievement is due to a long-term vision, sustained investment, and a focus on high-quality execution at every stage. We’re incredibly proud of what Barakah represents for the UAE and for the global civil nuclear sector, and we are now leveraging this expertise through international partnerships to help other nations and companies realize the pivotal role of civil nuclear energy in meeting the growing demand of electricity.”

In addition to generating enough clean electricity equivalent to powering 574,000 UAE homes, Barakah has contributed significantly to the UAE’s energy transition, preventing 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually. More than 58 million metric tons of carbon emissions have been avoided since the start of operations of Unit 1 – equivalent to removing around 12 million cars from the roads. Over the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country in the world, with 75% of this clean electricity produced by the Barakah Plant.

Barakah is also playing a key role in helping UAE companies decarbonize - 85% of Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Certificates are backed by Barakah’s output, which ADNOC, EMSTEEL, and EGA purchase to certify their products as low-carbon. This includes EGA’s recently launched first delivery of low carbon aluminum, MinimAL.

The Barakah Plant was delivered in partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), under the oversight of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and in line with the highest international standards set by the IAEA and WANO. The Plant has helped to establish a highly skilled Emirati-led nuclear workforce, with over 2,000 UAE Nationals contributing to the development and operation of the plant, in partnership with international experts.



