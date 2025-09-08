Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Khaled Ahmed Raqeet Alsuwaidi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the wedding reception of Khaled Ahmed Raqeet Alsuwaidi to the daughter of the late Nasser Ibrahim Tuaib Al Zaabi.

H.H. congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

H.H. was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court;Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

Held at Majlis Al Bateen, the reception was attended by officials, family members, guests and well-wishers.