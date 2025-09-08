El-Sisi affirms Egypt's continued intensive efforts to achieve calm, reduce tensions in Middle East

CAIRO, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's continued intensive efforts to achieve calm and reduce tensions sustainably to revive the political process and lead to lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

President El-Sisi also stressed the importance of the mediation undertaken by Egypt, the United States and Qatar to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, ensure the release of hostages and captives, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

President El-Sisi made his remarks as he received today Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

The meeting reaffirmed the strategic nature of Egyptian-American relations. President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of the “Bright Star 2025” military exercises as a continuation of the close security and defense cooperation between the two nations.

There was agreement on the necessity of continuing close coordination between Egypt and the United States to contain the escalation in the Middle East and enhance efforts to maintain security, peace and stability, in light of the current security challenges.