Over 260 Chinese companies set to participate at WETEX 2025

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that more than 260 Chinese exhibitors will participate in the Water, Energy and Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX) in a dedicated pavilion spanning over 2,800 square metres. Organised by DEWA, the 27th edition of WETEX will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 September to 2 October 2025. This marks the largest Chinese participation in the exhibition’s history.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, welcomed the broad participation of Chinese companies at WETEX 2025.

“The UAE and the People's Republic of China enjoy well-established strategic relations based on foundations of fruitful co-operation in the fields of economy, investment, energy and technology. Bilateral trade between the UAE and China reached US$102 billion in 2024, up 7% on the previous year,'' said Al Tayer.

‘’At DEWA, we have strategic partnerships with leading Chinese clean energy companies. This broad participation of Chinese companies in WETEX 2025 is in line with our efforts to strengthen the exhibition’s position as a leading global platform for displaying the most prominent innovations and technological solutions in the clean energy, water and sustainability sectors, in addition to supporting communication and exchange of expertise among the exhibitors and participants from around the world.

The exhibition continues to establish partnerships that contribute to achieving the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” he added.

David Wang, Chairman of MIE Group, the organiser of the Chinese pavilion at WETEX, said: “For Chinese enterprises, WETEX is more than just a trade show – it's a strategic entry point into the MENA market. WETEX helps our exhibitors connect with the right partners, explore new opportunities and support the UAE’s bold vision for a sustainable future. Our role at WETEX 2025 is to empower innovation, strengthen trade and turn shared sustainability goals into real success stories.”





