ECS to host 17 events in Q4 2025, marking 70% growth

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has unveiled a robust events calendar for the final quarter of 2025, featuring 17 exhibitions and major regional and international events. These will take place at the Centre’s main venue in Sharjah and at its affiliate venues in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

The Q4 schedule reflects a 70% increase from the 10 events held during the same period in 2024, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier regional and international exhibitions hub.

The upcoming events are expected to draw significant participation from leading companies, international exhibitors, and thousands of visitors, helping solidify Sharjah’s reputation as a destination for high-profile conferences and exhibitions.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Centre’s strong calendar for Q4 reaffirms Sharjah’s strategic commitment to advancing the exhibitions sector as a key driver of economic growth. He highlighted the diversity of the upcoming events as a reflection of the emirate’s long-term strategy to strengthen its position as a leading destination for trade shows and conferences.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized the growing confidence of local and global stakeholders in Sharjah’s exhibition ecosystem. He noted that the coming phase will see new international events and expanded partnerships, supporting the emirate’s vision of a knowledge-based economy and promoting industries linked to the exhibition sector.

In addition to the Sharjah venue, Expo Al Dhaid will play a key role in expanding access to exhibitions across the emirate. It will host the Al Asayl Exhibition, which caters to equestrian and falconry enthusiasts, offering equipment and services for horses, camels, and falcons. The venue will also stage the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, along with a range of retail, cultural, and social events, including the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, which showcases high-quality honey varieties.

Meanwhile, Expo Khorfakkan will contribute to the Q4 programme by hosting major events such as the Perfume Expo and the Eastern Bride Show, further cementing its role as a vibrant centre for specialised trade exhibitions in the eastern region of Sharjah.