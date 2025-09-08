Dubai Humanitarian airlift delivers vital aid to Afghanistan following devastating earthquake

DUBAI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched an emergency airlift to Afghanistan in response to the devastating earthquake that struck the country earlier last week.

Organised in collaboration with members of the humanitarian community in Dubai Humanitarian, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the aircraft departed Dubai this morning on a B747 freighter, bound for Kabul.

The consignment includes around 84 metric tonnes of critical relief supplies such as medical items, shelter materials, and other emergency aid, valued at over $929,500 (AED3.4 million). The shipment is expected to support nearly 730,000 individuals affected by the natural disaster.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Dubai Humanitarian enables organisations to act swiftly and effectively when disasters strike. Following the earthquake, we promptly coordinated with our members, including international humanitarian organisations and agencies, to assess field needs and prioritise the preparation of essential relief items.

This airlift reflects our collective commitment to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their time of need. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global hub for preparedness and response, ensuring that international relief partners can act together in the face of natural and humanitarian crises. This mission is a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to its humanitarian role worldwide.”