Sharjah unveils updates on Industrial Area 6 infrastructure development project

SHARJAH,8th September, 2025 (WAM) – The infrastructure development task force for the Al Nahda Area in Sharjah (formerly known as Industrial Area 1) and Industrial Areas 6 and 7 announced the recent updates on the Industrial Area 6 infrastructure development project.

The task force comprises the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah (Mubadara); Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; Sharjah City Municipality; Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; and Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA).

The announcement was in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continued oversight of the infrastructure development projects across the emirate’s industrial zones.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at SCCI’s headquarters and attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chaiman of SCCI; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and Consultant Dr. Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah (Mubadara).

Executed to the highest global standards, the project delivers a comprehensive infrastructure development plan for Sharjah’s Industrial Area 6. Key components include 19 kilometers of new internal roads, improved pedestrian sidewalks, and dedicated parking facilities for both vehicles and heavy trucks. These upgrades are designed to enhance mobility, ease traffic congestion, and support efficient logistics for industrial establishments operating within the area.

The project also incorporates a state-of-the-art stormwater drainage network designed in line with Sharjah’s long-term climate resilience strategy, ensuring operational continuity. It further encompasses a comprehensive sewage system for the area with a pumping station and a dual main line, in addition to a specialized firefighting network with its own pumping station. The project also integrates modern street lighting across all internal roads and an advanced surveillance system with full-area camera coverage, strengthening safety and operational efficiency.

The scope of the project extends to a full-scale modernization of essential utility networks, including water, gas, electricity, irrigation, wastewater, and telecommunications, ensuring consistent and resilient supply systems that accommodate corporate growth and increasing energy demand.

The infrastructure development project is expected to mark a major shift in the business landscape of Industrial Area 6, driving down operational and logistics expenses, enhancing supply chain performance, and improving asset security. These advancements will collectively foster a highly competitive and investment-friendly ecosystem for existing enterprises and new entrants alike.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Industrial Area 6 infrastructure development project embodies the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish a modern, integrated, and world-class framework that enhances investment opportunities and reinforces Sharjah’s position as a global industrial hub.

He praised the vital role of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, whose continued guidance and support have been instrumental in ensuring that the project is executed to the highest global standards. This effort provides a flexible, efficient, and investor-friendly environment that fosters corporate growth and strengthens Sharjah’s standing as a leading manufacturing destination and a key player in the global economy.

For his part, Consultant Dr. Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi noted that the Industrial Area 6 infrastructure development project represents a pivotal strategic step towards promoting sustainable industrial development in Sharjah.

“This project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to prioritize infrastructure investment as a cornerstone for comprehensive growth. It plays a vital role in supporting economic diversification, driving growth, and reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a leading and attractive destination for industrial and commercial investments,” he added.

Al Muhairi explained that the project is part of Sharjah’s broader development framework, which also encompasses the modernization of Al-Darari Commercial Area (formerly Industrial Area 1) and Industrial Area 7, in line with the latest global standards, thereby strengthening economic competitiveness and driving the emirate’s developmental progress.

In his remarks, Eng. Youssef Khamis Al-Athmani, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said that the Industrial Area 6 project is one of the most important infrastructure development initiatives spearheaded by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with government entities and private sector enterprises operating in the emirate. With a 730-day implementation period, the project targets the comprehensive redevelopment of Industrial Area 6.

Al-Athmani added that construction will commence at the beginning of next month and will be executed according to the highest global engineering and technical standards and in line with Sharjah’s strategic goals of advancing infrastructure and reinforcing its position as a prime hub for business and investment.

For his part, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer underlined the strategic importance of Sharjah’s industrial zones as key economic drivers. He stated that the comprehensive upgrade of their infrastructure, in line with world-class standards, will enhance competitiveness, elevate safety and security benchmarks, and foster an environment conducive to investment and sustainable growth.

He noted that Sharjah Police, in coordination with its partners from relevant local authorities, is deploying a robust framework that integrates smart surveillance systems, advanced monitoring technologies, and traffic safety strategies. These measures, he added, reinforce community confidence, improve quality of life, and ensure that security remains a cornerstone of the emirate’s sustainable development.



