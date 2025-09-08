Foreign Minister’s envoy visits Fiji to discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, led by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, undertook an official visit to the Republic of Fiji to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in key areas, including the economy, digital transformation, education, youth, and sports, as well as regional cooperation.

The delegation held meetings with a number of senior Fijian officials, during which they explored opportunities to advance bilateral ties and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest, particularly climate change and economic diversification.

Omar Shehadeh reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Fiji, commending the longstanding relations and friendly ties between the two countries.

For their part, Fijian officials welcomed the visit of the UAE delegation. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, expressed Fiji’s keenness to strengthen strategic partnerships with the UAE in investment, tourism, education, health, sports, and youth, stressing the role of these partnerships in supporting sustainable development and deepening bilateral relations.

This visit underscores the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Caribbean and Pacific States to promote shared development and prosperity.