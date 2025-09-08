Moscow hosts 7th Technical Sports Festival

MOSCOW, 7th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Engines roared at the seventh Technical Sports Festival in Moscow this weekend, attracting motorsport enthusiasts and spectators to a dynamic programme of races and demonstrations.

According to Viory, the event, taking place from 5th to 7th September, featured drifting cars and KAMAZ lorries, motorcyclists tackling obstacle courses, and for the first time, a gymkhana competition combining elements of drag racing, circuit racing, and drifting.

“Our drivers race on mirror-symmetrical halves of the track. Their task is not only to drive fast, but also to complete the technical tasks set by the judges with minimum penalties,” said Yulia Golubeva, PR Director of Yuka ADV Pro Racing.

The KAMAZ-Master team also showcased their skills, demonstrating that their rally raid trucks can perform controlled drifts and skids. “It is not easy, but we manage to do it,” noted team driver Bogdan Karimov.

Last year’s festival brought together more than 350 drivers and 260 vehicles. This year’s edition has expanded to include drift battles, drag races, motorcycling performances, gymkhana, and an exhibition of unique cars.