Sharjah Tourism Authority wraps up successful 2025 India Roadshow

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has successfully concluded its 2025 roadshow in the Republic of India, which included visits to Mumbai and New Delhi on September 3 and 5, respectively.

The tour was conducted with the participation of a distinguished group of prominent tourism sector partners from Sharjah. The roadshow is part of the Authority's efforts to enhance Sharjah's position as a preferred destination for Indian tourists and to expand its network of strategic partnerships with key players in the Indian tourism sector.

The tour featured exceptional events held at the "St. Regis – Mumbai" and "Leela Palace – New Delhi" hotels, with the participation of a group of strategic partners from both the public and private sectors in Sharjah. The events were attended by approximately 90 business partners from India in each city, along with around 10 representatives from Indian media partners in New Delhi. The Sharjah delegation included representatives from Air Arabia, Emirates Airlines, Al Zajil Tourism, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), as well as Golden Tulip Hotel and Centro Sharjah Hotel.

The tour targeted leading travel agents, online travel agencies, and distributors in the UAE and GCC countries. It focused on showcasing Sharjah's top tourism attractions and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. The agenda also included the screening of a promotional video highlighting Sharjah's new tourism identity "Visit Sharjah," which emphasizes the emirate's refreshed tourism brand.

Commenting on the initiative, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: "India is one of the largest tourism markets for Sharjah, consistently recording remarkable growth rates, which underscores the importance of maintaining direct engagement with our partners in this key market. Through this roadshow, we aim to sustain long-term partnerships that will enhance the emirate of Sharjah's position as a tourism destination rich in cultural, family, and natural experiences, in addition to entertainment, sports, and much more."

He added: "We are pleased to witness growing interest from the Indian market. During the first seven months of 2025, Sharjah recorded an impressive growth of approximately 38% in the number of hotel guests from India, welcoming around 130,000 guests compared to approximately 94,000 during the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to the ongoing efforts of the Authority and its partners in offering tailored packages and experiences that meet the aspirations of Indian travelers seeking excellence, quality, and diversity."

As part of the tour, SCTDA announced four strategic partnerships with leading Indian tourism companies, namely: Royal Tours, Riya Holidays, Thrillophila, and TravClan. Additionally, direct consumer-targeted promotional campaigns were launched in collaboration with platforms such as Amazon and Inshorts to raise awareness about Sharjah's tourism significance and strengthen its presence on digital travel and commerce platforms.

The tour concluded with a series of interactive experiences that allowed attendees to explore Sharjah's attractions through display screens and virtual reality (VR) headsets, offering participants a vivid glimpse into the emirate's diverse offerings and authentic cultural spirit.

India continues to be one of the top five source markets for Sharjah’s tourism sector in 2025, highlighting its strategic importance in supporting the emirate's tourism sector growth. Based on consistent annual growth, Sharjah welcomed over 172,000 hotel guests from India in 2024, marking a steady increase compared to the previous year. This underscores India's ongoing contribution to boosting the number of international visitors to the emirate.