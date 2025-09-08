Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain launches emirate’s new promotional identity

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched the emirate's new promotional identity. The initiative is part of an ambitious strategic vision to establish Umm Al Qaiwain as a premier tourist destination.

Designed under the direct guidance of the Crown Prince, the new identity aims to powerfully showcase the emirate's unique attributes and strengthen its global presence. This strategic move is intended to invigorate the tourism sector and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

Commenting on the launch, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla said that the tourism sector is a pivotal pillar of the UAE's national economy, actively contributing to economic and social growth, thereby solidifying the country's position as a globally competitive economic destination.

He added, "We draw inspiration for building this promotional identity from our deep-rooted history and entrenched culture. Our identity is the link between our community's connection to its steadfast heritage, its embrace of the present, and its foresight into the future."

The ruler noted that Umm Al Qaiwain's promotional identity represents an integrated strategic project aimed at presenting a clear and comprehensive image of the emirate by highlighting its distinctive natural, historical, and cultural components.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla stated that the launch of the new promotional identity represents a significant milestone in the emirate's journey toward a more prosperous future. He pointed out that this identity is not merely a logo, but an embodiment of Umm Al Qaiwain’s identity and its ancient heritage.

"Through this identity, we seek to highlight the emirate's unique strengths and establish its position as an ideal destination for investment, tourism, and modern living, in line with our strategic vision for a bright and sustainable future."

He added that the new promotional identity translates a clear vision that reflects the emirate's ambitions to attract more quality projects and enhance its role in supporting the national economy by providing a flexible and attractive investment environment capable of keeping pace with global changes.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the new promotional identity reflects an innovative approach to enhancing the visitor experience, with the goal of offering exceptional and unforgettable moments to visitors from inside and outside the country. He noted that the new logo contributes to consolidating the emirate’s standing as a premier destination for relaxation, leisure, and tourism, firmly establishing its presence on the global tourism map.

He added, “We will work to invest in this identity by developing programmes and initiatives that meet the aspirations of both the community and visitors alike. It will serve as a unifying framework to enhance the vitality of Umm Al Qaiwain’s tourism landscape and will be employed in promotional platforms to express the emirate’s character and showcase its uniqueness to the world.”

He explained that the design of Umm Al Qaiwain’s promotional identity embodies a set of symbolic elements that reflect the emirate’s nature and cultural distinctiveness: the waves of the sea, the sands of the desert, palm trees, and a drop of water converge in a complete visual composition that highlights the richness and diversity of the environment. The pearl-inspired form symbolises authenticity and maritime heritage, while the use of Arabic calligraphy adds an artistic dimension that reflects the depth of Emirati culture. Together, these elements create a renewed image of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The launch ceremony included a creative presentation that showcased the new identity’s unique elements, reflecting the emirate’s rich natural environment, deep-rooted culture, and forward-looking approach toward innovation.

The event also highlighted efforts to unify the emirate’s communications messages and digital content, and to promote it in line with international best practices.

The ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs, as well as heads of local and federal departments.