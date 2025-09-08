Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives President of Botswana

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received President of the Republic of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed President Boko and his accompanying delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly nations across various sectors and reaffirming the shared commitment to advancing common aspirations and visions.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Talks focused on expanding economic partnerships and identifying promising opportunities that would contribute to sustainable development and open new avenues for future collaboration.

President Boko expressed his sincere appreciation to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, praising the country’s distinguished standing on the regional and international stage and its pivotal role in supporting development and fostering stability.

He also reiterated his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE and exploring new opportunities for partnership with Ras Al Khaimah, in a way that serves the mutual interests of both nations.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.