Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi participates at BRICS Leaders Virtual Summit on behalf of UAE President

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has participated at the BRICS Leaders Virtual Summit, convened by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered the UAE’s address, conveying the greetings of the UAE President to the participating countries as well as sincere wishes for the summit’s success.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the United Arab Emirates greatly appreciates Brazil’s efforts in steering the BRICS group since the beginning of its leadership this year, and highly values the significant outcomes achieved during the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro on 6-7 July 2025.

He underscored that BRICS serves as a vital framework for collective international action, driving development for its member states and people, while advancing shared global prosperity, in alignment with the UAE’s commitment to building economic and trade partnerships that further enhance sustainable development and deliver growth and prosperity for all nations.

The BRICS Leaders Virtual Summit explored ways to enhance cooperation and facilitate foreign trade among member states and discussed advancing economic integration through joint projects in key sectors, including infrastructure, energy and digital transformation, while promoting sustainable growth in developing countries. The summit further underscored the importance of strengthening political dialogue on global economic issues and addressing challenges facing the international trading system.

The summit was attended by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China; Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India; and Dr Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

