2nd Hili Forum 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading decision-makers to discuss global strategic transformations

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Hili Forum opened today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Global Reset: Trade, Tech, and Governance.”

Organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the two-day Forum highlights the UAE’s role as a hub for dialogue on pressing global challenges.

This year’s edition brings together more than 1,000 participants and 70 speakers from over 30 countries to explore the key transformations reshaping the international order in politics, economics, and technology.

Day One discussions focused on two core areas driving global shifts: geopolitics and geoeconomics. Geopolitics sessions examined intensifying competition among major powers, the growing influence of middle powers, and the opportunities for building new partnerships as the balance of global power continues to shift. Geoeconomics sessions analyzed the impact of economic fragmentation and divergent trade policies on the global economy, while addressing strategies for adaptation through innovation and repositioning.

In his keynote address, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “The United Arab Emirates carries a proud legacy in the fields of economy and commerce, built over centuries of progress. Throughout its history, the nation has strengthened its economic and investment ties with the world, becoming a vital hub that connects East and West, North and South. Today, the UAE stands as one of the most dynamic and influential economic players globally, advancing through a collaborative and inclusive approach to economic diplomacy."

In a special address, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined that the dialogues hosted by Hili Forum strengthen the UAE’s soft power and influence by enabling knowledge exchange, cooperation, and inclusive dialogue across regions and sectors.

Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR, underlined the value of dialogue at the Forum in transforming global disruptions into opportunities for cooperation, innovation, and growth. He said: “The Hili Forum represents the continuation of the strategic partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and reaffirms the commitment to bringing together officials, experts, and specialists under the umbrella of Hili to address the most pressing regional and international issues. The choice of the name ‘Hili’ underscores the cultural and intellectual depth of the United Arab Emirates, which for thousands of years has stood as a crossroads of civilization, culture, and trade.”

For his part, Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, said: “The second edition of the Hili Forum reflects the UAE’s determination to move beyond dialogue toward practical solutions and strategic partnerships that can withstand global uncertainty. The UAE’s approach to diplomacy combines foresight with action, positioning the country not only as a convener of ideas but also as a catalyst for collaboration that strengthens security, advances sustainable development, and creates pathways for long-term prosperity. Through such initiatives, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to helping shape an international order that is more stable, balanced, and inclusive.”

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, moderated a session on “The Global Gulf: Middle Powers and Mediation Diplomacy.” Reflecting on the discussions, he said: “Today’s sessions highlighted how middle powers are uniquely positioned to facilitate mediation and resolve conflicts. By bringing together leading experts and practitioners, the Forum created a space for exchanging ideas and forging collaborative solutions, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to dialogue, stability, and constructive international engagement.”

The Forum welcomed a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh, Member of the Senate and Former Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Jordan; Prof. Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of College of Humanities and Social Sciences, United Arab Emirates University; Nasser Judeh, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jordan; Ambassador Douglas Silliman, Former US Ambassador to Iraq and President of the Arab Gulf States Institute; Dr. Ebtesam Al Ketbi, President and Founder of the Emirates Policy Center, UAE; Ambassador Francesco Talò, Italian Special Envoy for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor; and Ambassador Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE. They were joined by other distinguished experts, as well as faculty and management from AGDA and ECSSR.

The Hili Forum 2025 continues tomorrow at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, with sessions expanding to the third pillar of discussions: geotech. Together, the three themes of geopolitics, geoeconomics, and geotech form the foundation for strategic dialogue on the future of the international order.

