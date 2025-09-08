Special Olympics UAE wins 6 medals at International Games

AVEIRO, Portugal, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) – Female athletes from Special Olympics UAE won six medals during their participation in the first International Portuguese Special Olympics Summer Games, hosted in the city of Aveiro over three days.

The competition saw strong contests with the participation of more than 300 female athletes, representing eight countries: the host country Portugal, the UAE, Spain, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Romania, and Andorra.

The UAE delegation's medal haul in rhythmic gymnastics was one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, in the hoop and ball competitions.