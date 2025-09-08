Abdulla Al Hamed explores media cooperation in Rwanda

KIGALI, 8th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has met with a number of Rwandan ministers and senior officials during his visit to the Republic of Rwanda. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in the media sector, as well as exploring broader opportunities in the field of sustainable development.

The NMO Chairman held talks with James Kabarebe, Minister of State for Regional Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where both sides discussed prospects for cooperation across various fields, emphasising the importance of media as a tool to support bilateral relations and solidify strategic partnerships in the interest of both nations, while enhancing their regional and international presence.

He also met with Jean-Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement. The meeting centred on opportunities for collaboration in areas related to national identity and community participation, with an emphasis on the role of media as a key partner in fostering a cohesive and engaged society capable of facing challenges and shaping the future.

In a related context, Al Hamed met with Dr. Doris Uwicyeza Picard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB); Cleophas Barore, Director-General of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA); and Yolande Makolo, Government Spokesperson. The discussions addressed ways to develop cooperation in media and public broadcasting, as well as the exchange of institutional and technical expertise.

The meetings also addressed the upcoming "Bridge" Summit, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi this December. Discussions highlighted the summit's key themes and its role as a platform for international dialogue. It was emphasised that the summit would contribute to strengthening media cooperation and developing the industry to keep pace with global changes.

At the conclusion of his visit, Al Hamed toured the HQ of Irembo, a leading Rwandan company specialising in technological solutions and digital governance, where he was received by Israel Bimpe, the CEO of Irembo. The NMO Chairman was briefed on Irembo’s advanced experience in digitising government services and streamlining administrative processes through its various platforms, alongside its initiatives in digital identity, Artificial Intelligence, and telemedicine. He also learned about the company’s role in enhancing transparency, reducing bureaucracy, supporting the cashless economy, and facilitating citizen access to services.

“Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is committed to strengthening its relationships and expanding cooperation with all nations, particularly those in Africa. This commitment stems from the country's firm belief in the importance of international partnership and its role in fostering stability and development,” the NMO Chairman said.

"This visit represents a new step in our fruitful cooperation with Rwanda, opening broader horizons for building joint projects that enhance communities' ability to achieve their aspirations and actively participate in creating a better future for coming generations," he added.