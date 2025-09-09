Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure briefs international leaders on UAE’s energy, sustainability experience

DUBAI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) briefed a delegation of participants from the International Energy Sector Leadership Programme, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, on the UAE’s leading experience and pioneering practices in the fields of energy and sustainability.

Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, met with the delegation and outlined the initiatives and policies that have established the UAE as a global leader in the transition to clean energy and in its drive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

These included the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, and the National Water and Energy Demand-Side Management Programme.

The participants were also introduced to pioneering UAE efforts in low-carbon aviation fuel, as well as the development of national policies for this vital sector. They were also briefed on the UAE’s role in advancing the global energy and climate agenda, with active participation in major international forums and conferences such as the UN Climate Change Conferences of the Parties (COPs), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). These efforts reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainable aviation fuel and support the competitiveness of its aviation sector.

The visit included field tours, during which participants were briefed on institutional coordination mechanisms in policy formulation and learned about innovative practices to enhance the efficiency of national companies and attract investment in renewable energy projects, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth.

Al Kaabi emphasised that the UAE’s experience exchange initiatives serve as a key tool to empower governments worldwide by sharing pioneering practices and accumulated expertise developed by the UAE. These initiatives also help governments adopt innovative visions and formulate proactive strategies for the future by investing in the skills and capabilities of executive leaders participating in advanced programmes.

Al Kaabi said, “Hosting participants of the International Energy Sector Leadership Programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting international dialogue and knowledge exchange, and to sharing its expertise in developing advanced policies. This contributes to driving sustainable development and gives fresh momentum to international cooperation in the fields of energy and sustainability.

He added that the visit provided an important platform to share the UAE’s experience in developing innovative energy policies, showcase its efforts in accelerating the transition to clean energy, and strengthen international partnerships.