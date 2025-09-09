UAE dispatches ninth aid plane to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Joint Operations Command announced today the arrival of a UAE humanitarian aid plane in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of planes dispatched since the beginning of the crisis to nine, all carrying urgent relief supplies.

Implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this initiative is part of the UAE’s air and sea relief bridge aimed at assisting Afghanistan in addressing the repercussions of the earthquake and supporting the Afghan people in these challenging circumstances.

Eisa Aldhaheri, UAE ambassador to Afghanistan, met at Kabul International Airport with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim, Deputy Minister for Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Afghanistan.

The meeting addressed the recent impact of the earthquake, where the ambassador reiterated the UAE’s steadfast support for the Afghan people until they overcome these difficult humanitarian conditions.

Aldhaheri stressed that the UAE will continue extending humanitarian and shelter assistance via the air and sea bridge, in addition to securing aid from the local market to ensure timely delivery and meet pressing needs.

