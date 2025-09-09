China to accelerate AI application in manufacturing

BEIJING, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- China will unveil policies to push forward the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing to advance industrial transformation and technological breakthroughs, a senior official announced on Tuesday.

Zhang Yunming, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, outlined progress at a press conference in Beijing on promoting new industrialisation during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Zhang as saying that the State Council recently issued opinions on the implementation of an “AI+Action" plan, which calls for speeding up the application of AI across different areas of manufacturing.

He stressed that developing AI is essential to achieving new industrialisation. The ministry, he added, will work to advance breakthroughs in high-end computing chips and industrial multimodal algorithms, while accelerating the creation of high-quality data sets.

Zhang said efforts will also focus on promoting the development and deployment of intelligent entities, expanding AI terminal products such as humanoid robots and brain-computer interfaces, and advancing tiered and classified standards covering basic, general and enabling applications.