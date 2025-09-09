TRENDS Research & Advisory marks 11 years of knowledge dissemination, foresight

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory today celebrated its 11th anniversary, showcasing a rich record of achievements that have established its position as one of the most prominent think tanks in the region and the world.

The celebration coincided with an honour bestowed upon TRENDS by the Meeting of Muslim Religious Leaders of BRICS Countries, where its CEO, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, was awarded the title of “Person of the Year 2025,” in recognition of his significant role in building bridges of cooperation through research, academic, and scholarly development and innovation, and in strengthening the role of thought in serving humanity.

With its forward-looking research vision, TRENDS has secured an advanced position among international research institutions in just a few years. It combines depth of scientific output, strong global presence, and commitment to youth empowerment while building partnerships across continents.

Dr. Al-Ali affirmed that the achievements will begin a more ambitious journey in the upcoming phase. He noted that the centre has become a strategic partner in building a better future for the region and the world.

Academic research is the backbone of TRENDS’ work, a fact reflected in remarkable figures over the past years: 1,688 reports and special studies on regional and international issues; 1,183 research papers; 1,143 articles and studies published externally; 343 scholarly publications, including 51 original books in Arabic, English, and French; 14 studies in the Encyclopedia of the Muslim Brotherhood series; 95 translated books into 15 global languages; 183 academic series, including 57 strategic trends, 23 economic trends, 60 policy papers, and 27 studies on political Islam, in addition to specialised series on artificial intelligence.

The TRENDS International Training Institute is a key driver in developing human capacity. In partnership with leading global institutes and universities, it offers training programmes that combine theory and practice to meet the demands of a changing labour market.

On the international level, TRENDS expanded its research partnerships to 342 academic, media, governmental, and private institutions across more than 45 countries. It also opened 22 physical and virtual external offices.

Active engagement in academic events is one of TRENDS’ defining features. The centre organised 298 scientific events, including conferences, symposia, and lectures, such as its annual conference.

TRENDS’ most notable participations included the World Economic Forum in Davos; the 6th International Conference – Spiritual Silk Road: The Role of Moral Values in Bridging Nations and Continents – in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; among others.

TRENDS’ Global Barometer Department works with 10 partners at the local, federal, and regional levels, providing them with studies on both a monthly and annual basis to support informed decision-making.

In recognition of its achievements, TRENDS has won several prestigious awards, including the Leading Institution in Counter-Extremism Award from the UK Foreign Office, among other local and international awards.

On the media front, with the creation of its Media Sector, TRENDS developed a comprehensive communication system: 4,513 periodic bulletins and reports (daily, weekly, monthly); and 19,018 digital posts, achieving more than 36.6 million views and interactions.

TRENDS also launched the TRENDS Research smart application as an innovative gateway to facilitate access to its publications and events. The TRENDS Podcast is a creative knowledge platform offering scientific insights by hosting several intellectual and academic figures from various countries.

TRENDS Research & Advisory adopted a strategic human resources plan to prioritise Emirati talent, achieve Emiratisation targets, and win the Emirates Labour Market Award for two consecutive years.