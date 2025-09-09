Artificial Intelligence Office, ADAFSA launch strategic partnership to enhance food security

DUBAI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office has announced a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) to advance the use of artificial intelligence in enhancing food security.

The collaboration also focuses on developing innovative digital solutions that drive technological creativity and build talent and capabilities in the field of AI.

The agreement was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Dr. Tariq Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA.

This partnership aims to stimulate technological innovation through hands-on workshops, competitions, and hackathons that create forward-looking solutions aligned with institutional needs. It will also advance digital skills and foster a culture of innovation within working teams.

Al Olama affirmed that this partnership is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies. These collaborations serve as a key pillar to accelerate innovation and develop sustainable solutions to address future challenges.

He added that, through its pioneering initiative, the UAE continues to lead in digital transformation, putting humans at the centre of its technological ecosystem. Supporting AI-driven projects that benefit communities and enhance sector efficiency reinforces the nation’s position as a global model for the ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies.

Dr. Al Ameri emphasised that this partnership underscores the Authority’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to support national policies and integrate innovation within the food sector. He highlighted the role of collaboration in advancing the Authority’s efforts to adopt and implement artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance sustainable farming practices and elevate food safety standards.

He also praised the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office for their efforts in launching strategic initiatives that promote AI adoption across various sectors, particularly in the agricultural sector. This partnership marks a significant step toward achieving food security and fostering innovation within the UAE’s agricultural sector.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority recently awarded the ISO 42001:2023 international certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, marking a global first in the agriculture and food security sector and a government first in the UAE. This milestone reinforces the nation’s regional and global leadership and strengthens the UAE’s experience in developing and adopting best practices and international standards.