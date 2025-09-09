Artificial Intelligence for Weather Prediction conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence for Weather Prediction: Advances, Challenges & Future conference opened today at the National Centre of Meteorology in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day event, which runs until 11th September, brings together more than 50 international speakers in 12 main sessions.

Organised under the patronage of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the conference brings experts from the WMO, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, IBM, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and leading academic and operational institutions.

Discussions focus on how artificial intelligence and machine learning can improve the accuracy and reliability of weather predictions, particularly for developing countries.

The opening sessions examined Earth system forecasting, data requirements, and the integration of AI into meteorological operations. Speakers stressed the importance of collaboration between academia, agencies and industry, human oversight to validate results, and ensuring transparency, trust and equitable access to services.