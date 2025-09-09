Make-A-Wish UAE, Reem Hospital to support children with critical illnesses

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Reem Hospital to strengthen collaboration in supporting children with critical health conditions.

The partnership aims to grant wishes to children during their treatment journey at Reem Hospital, bringing joy and hope into their lives, while enhancing their psychological well-being, contributing to their recovery, and creating moments of happiness and optimism for their families.

The signing of this agreement is part of the “Year of Community 2025” initiatives, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and solidarity, and reinforcing the commitment of both parties to support the psychological well-being of children.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Make-A-Wish UAE by Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the foundation, and on behalf of Reem Hospital by Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of the Board.

Al Zubaidi said, “We are proud of this partnership with Reem Hospital, which will allow us to bring smiles to the faces of children with critical illnesses and provide them with moments of hope and joy during their treatment journey. The support of healthcare institutions for our initiatives strengthens our ability to reach more children and create a greater humanitarian impact.”

For his part, Al Siksek said, “At Reem Hospital, we believe that true healthcare goes beyond treatment, it is about bringing hope, joy, and strength to those who need it most. Our partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation reflects this commitment, as together we aim to create meaningful moments and lasting memories for children and their families.”

