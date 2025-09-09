Ministry of Education participates in UNESCO Digital Learning Week

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) participated in UNESCO Digital Learning Week, organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris recently under the theme “AI and the future of education: Disruptions, dilemmas and directions”.

The event brought together ministers and leaders in digital education, including academics, researchers and UNESCO partners, to discuss pathways for integrating artificial intelligence into education.

The MoE delegation was led by Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

In his address, Al Qasim emphasised that UNESCO Digital Learning Week serves as a platform for communication, collaboration and coordination among member states, enabling the exchange of expertise and insights that contribute to building flexible, inclusive and high-quality educational systems that fulfil the aspirations of future generations.

He also highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking vision in investing in educational technology, noting the country’s comprehensive strategy for digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence across various sectors, including education.

He pointed to the UAE Government’s pioneering steps in this field, being among the first countries in the world to introduce an integrated curriculum for artificial intelligence covering all educational stages from kindergarten to Grade 12. The curriculum is designed to be progressive and holistic, tailored to the needs of each age group, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to embedding AI as a core element in its national education system.

The main agenda of Digital Learning Week focused on how AI is reshaping curricula, teaching methods and assessment, as well as the future of student learning. Expanded parallel sessions also addressed issues of curriculum, inclusivity, educational technology design and vocational and technical education and training.

Additional discussions explored joint designs between policies and applications related to public digital learning platforms, media and information in the age of AI, as well as regional innovation.

As part of the event, Al Qasim also held a series of bilateral side meetings with Ali Al Ali, Permanent Delegate of the UAE to UNESCO; Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education; Sardor Radjabov, Deputy Minister of Preschool and School Education of Uzbekistan; Prof. Carolyne Nombo, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology of the United Republic of Tanzania; Claudia Scherer-Effosse, Director‑General of the Agency for French Education Abroad; and Fabien Canu, Director‑General of the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance.