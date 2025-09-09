EU lawmakers urge concrete steps to deliver Gaza aid

BRUSSELS, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 50 members of the European Parliament have sent an urgent letter to Hadja Lahbib, EU Commissioner for Equality; Preparedness and Crisis Management, calling for immediate and tangible measures to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza amid what they described as an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

In their letter, the lawmakers said that millions of euros in European taxpayers’ money had been allocated for aid, yet shipments of food, medicine and medical supplies remain stuck at the border and are not reaching Palestinians due to what they called Israel’s systematic policy of blocking, diverting or destroying the aid.

They argued that the blockade on Gaza amounts to collective punishment and stressed that neutrality in aid delivery does not mean neutrality toward what they described as crimes committed against civilians and humanitarian workers.

The lawmakers urged the EU to organise a direct humanitarian operation to deliver aid to Gaza outside Israeli channels, establish a transparent mechanism to track assistance and ensure it is not lost or obstructed, and hold Israel politically and legally accountable for violations of international humanitarian law, including suspending the partnership agreement and imposing sanctions.

The signatories concluded that Europe can no longer limit itself to issuing statements of concern and calls for peace while Palestinians face the risk of famine and annihilation. They called on Lahbib to act urgently and turn European commitments into concrete action on the ground.