Sharjah Ruler appoints Meera Al Suwaidi as Sharjah Consultative Council Secretary-General

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of a Secretary-General for the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The decree stipulates that Meera Khalifa Abdullah Almuqarrab Al Suwaidi shall be promoted to the rank of Director-General of a Department under the special job system in the Government of Sharjah, and appointed as Secretary-General of the SCC, effective from the date of issuance of this decree.