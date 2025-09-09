Sharjah Ruler forms Wadi Al Helo Council

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree on the formation of the Wadi Al Helo Council in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the Wadi Al Helo Council shall be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Ahmed Saeed Khamis Al Mazrouei, with the membership of Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Rashid Saeed Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Saeed Mohammed Saif Al Mazrouei, Sultan Saif Khamis Al Mazrouei, Yousef Khamis Saeed Al Mazrouei, and Mariam Mohammed Saeed Al Mazrouei.