GPSSA extends payment timeframe for merging service periods to 10 Years

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced a significant update to its policies, extending the payment timeframe for merging service periods from four years to ten.

Endorsed by the GPSSA Board of Directors, this decision aims to encourage insured individuals to combine their previous employment periods, enhance financial stability, and provide greater flexibility in retirement planning.

Effective September 2025, the new policy applies to all insured individuals covered under GPSSA’s pension laws. The implementation will roll out in two phases: the first phase will address insured individuals with active merging service requests, while the second phase, starting in November 2025, will open the process to new applications.

GPSSA advises those planning to submit merging service periods requests during the second phase to use this time to update and verify their information via the digital Ma’ashi platform. Ensuring accurate data, including confirmation of eligible service periods, will help avoid delays in processing.

This change is particularly beneficial for insured individuals currently paying installments above the legal minimum of one-quarter of their contribution salary. These individuals will now have the option to spread their payments over a longer period, while the mandatory minimum payment of one-quarter of their contribution salary remains unchanged.

The updated policy also allows insured individuals to merge service periods across various scenarios, including employment with any employer covered by federal pension laws, service completed before acquiring UAE citizenship, and other periods approved by GPSSA’s Board of Directors.

Merging service periods enables insured individuals to combine previous service periods with their current service, ensuring a continuous service period. This not only increases the likelihood of meeting the minimum eligibility for pension benefits but can also enhance the final pension amount. For instance, if an individual worked for one employer and later joined another, merging these service periods ensures both periods are counted together, preserving the full value of their employment history.

By extending the payment timeframe, GPSSA underscores its commitment to providing practical solutions that promote financial stability, strengthen social security, and empower Emiratis to plan confidently for their future. This initiative also aligns with the goals of the UAE’s “Year of the Community.”

