'Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship' streamlines Emirates ID renewal, replacement into one-step process

ABU DHABI, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has streamlined the replacement and renewal services for citizens’ Emirates ID cards into a single-step process, as part of the second cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

Under the update, applicants now only need to submit their request and pay the fees, with the system automatically determining the card’s validity period based on age, similar to the UAE passport system.

The authority explained that the service is carried out in a single step, consisting of submitting the application and paying the fees. Non-essential fields such as address details and other pre-stored data have been removed, and the Emirates ID template is displayed on a single page to simplify applications.

Validity periods are now set automatically: 10 years for citizens aged 21 and above, and 5 years for those under 21 when applying for renewal. For replacement, the card is issued according to the remaining validity of the existing card, with applicants unable to change the validity field.

The authority said the enhancements form part of efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, modernise smart services, and improve customer experience. The upgraded services are available through the authority’s website and mobile app, offering citizens a faster and more efficient process for Emirates ID renewal and replacement.