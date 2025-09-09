Moscow launches Russia’s first autonomous passenger tram controlled by AI

MOSCOW, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Moscow has launched Russia’s first autonomous tram with passengers on board, marking a milestone in the country’s public transport innovation.

According to TV BRICS, the announcement was published on the official website of the Moscow Government.

The project is part of Moscow’s transport development strategy to 2030. By that year, more than 300 trams are expected to be equipped with autonomous technology, with the share projected to reach 90 per cent by 2035.

The autonomous tram independently makes stops, opens and closes doors, follows traffic signals, yields to pedestrians, and automatically switches tracks, ensuring strict adherence to schedules. Since May 2024, the vehicle has undergone over 8,000 kilometres of testing without a single traffic violation.

Under federal legislation, an operator remains present in the cabin to supervise the system and handle non-driving functions such as fare control. The vehicle itself, however, is fully controlled by artificial intelligence and advanced software developed in Moscow.

Three stages of trials preceded the launch, including night runs without passengers, supervised journeys with passengers, and finally regular autonomous operation.

By the end of 2025, three autonomous trams will operate in the city, expanding to 15 by 2026. The city has also announced plans to begin testing its first autonomous metro train in December 2025, with full passenger service expected by 2026.