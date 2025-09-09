Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Indonesia’s two Sukuk listings totalling US$2.2 billion

DUBAI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed two new Sukuk listings by the Republic of Indonesia, admitted under its US$45 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. The dual tranche issuance, totalling US$2.2 billion, reinforces Indonesia’s position as the largest sovereign Sukuk issuer on the exchange.

The drawdowns comprise a US$1.1 billion 4.55% trust certificate due 2030, and a US$1.1 billion 5.20% green trust certificate due 2035, underscoring Indonesia’s growing commitment to sustainable financing. These listings build upon the country's established track record in the global Sukuk market and highlight its continued leadership among sovereign issuers on Nasdaq Dubai.

Following this admission, Indonesia’s outstanding Sukuk listings on the exchange now stand at US$24.05 billion across 21 issuances, the largest sovereign Sukuk portfolio on Nasdaq Dubai. Nasdaq Dubai’s overall Sukuk market now stands at US$98.6 billion, comprising more than 100 listings from sovereign, supranational, and corporate issuers around the world.

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai on behalf of the Republic of Indonesia to celebrate the listing, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Husin Bagis said, “Today’s sukuk issuance demonstrates Indonesia’s strong economic fundamentals and our nation’s growing role in the global financial market. This issuance also underscores Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that financing for growth goes hand in hand with our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations."

Hamed Ali said, "We are pleased to welcome this latest Sukuk issuance by the Republic of Indonesia to Nasdaq Dubai. These listings reflect the strength of Nasdaq Dubai’s platform as a hub for sovereign and ESG-linked issuances, and our ongoing commitment to facilitating global investor access through a transparent and efficient marketplace. "

Total outstanding debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai now exceed US$139 billion, reflecting the exchange’s strong and expanding appeal to sovereign, corporate, and financial institution issuers across multiple geographies.