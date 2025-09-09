SEC reviews report on strategy of SPEA

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting Tuesday under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, were in attendance.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics related to government performance and the most prominent strategic plans of government entities, aimed at achieving institutional excellence and enhancing the services provided to citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued a decision transferring Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Saif Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, to the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA), with the same grade, appointing him as Director of the Authority.

The Council reviewed a presentation on the results of introducing a package of condolence services for the families of the deceased, which provides condolence tents or allows for booking of neighbourhood majlis facilities, in addition to hospitality and guidance board services. This initiative aims to ease the burden on bereaved families by providing suitable venues for condolence gatherings.

The Council also reviewed a report on the third cycle of the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s (SPEA) Strategy 2025–2028. The report included statistics on the private education sector, which comprises more than 12,000 teaching staff, as well as over 201,000 students enrolled in private schools, government and private nurseries, and training centres across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The report outlined the results of the second strategic cycle 2022–2024, which recorded an 80% increase in the performance of schools rated “Very Good,” a rise in the localisation of teaching staff in private schools, and a 93% level of parental confidence in education across the Emirate. It also highlighted the Authority’s efforts in teacher training and professional development, statistics on schools and nurseries, as well as performance indicators for the new strategic cycle and benchmarks for digital services.