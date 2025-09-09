Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 6th round to take place in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to Gi competitions, will take place at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah from 12-14 September 2025.

The event, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, will feature wide participation from elite male and female athletes representing top clubs and academies across the UAE.

The first day of the round will feature youth, adults and masters categories. The second day will host the under-14 and under-16 categories, and the third day will focus on children’s and the under-12 categories.

The sixth round brings even more excitement, as the championship enters its final stages with intensifying competition between clubs and athletes seeking to secure their positions in the overall rankings and move closer to the coveted title, which carries a total prize pool of AED3 million.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The sixth round is an important milestone in the championship’s journey, bringing us closer to decisive moments where every point becomes crucial in determining the champion.

“The championship not only is about sporting competition but also embodies its wider social mission by instilling values of discipline, respect for opponents, perseverance and self-confidence among young people, while strengthening family engagement and reinforcing jiu-jitsu’s presence as a pillar of the UAE’s sporting and community landscape.”

Recent rounds have witnessed fierce competition for the top spots in the overall rankings. In the fourth round (Gi), Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed first place, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third. Moreover, in the fifth round (No-Gi), Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings, M.O.D UAE secured second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club maintained its position in third.