Dubai Chambers organises legal, compliance-focused workshops

DUBAI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers recently organsied three legal and compliance-focused workshops aimed at equipping businesses with the knowledge required to successfully navigate the UAE's dynamic regulatory environment.

The sessions addressed topics including the UAE Maritime Law, corporate governance and internal controls, and Federal Tax Authority procedures. The workshops attracted strong participation from the local business community, with a total of 111 attendees.

The first workshop, which focused on the UAE’s Maritime Law and Maritime Industry, was held in collaboration with Stephenson Harwood LLP, the National Association of Freight and Logistics, and Freight Disputes & Legal Solutions.

The session provided attendees with a detailed overview of the UAE Maritime Law, clarifying the roles and responsibilities of importers and exporters and explaining the essentials of Incoterms and Letters of Credit. Participants also gained valuable insights into the legal implications of freight forwarding, as well as current trends shaping the maritime industry including decarbonisation and the adoption of new technologies.

The second session was an awareness workshop on Tax Agents Registration hosted in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority. Held as part of the Zero Government Bureaucracy initiative, the session focused on enhancing the business community’s understanding of the tax and compliance requirements related to the registration of Tax Agents.

The third workshop, titled ‘The Governance & Internal Control Imperative,’ was held in collaboration with KPMG. The session explored strategies for building more resilient businesses by strengthening internal control frameworks and enhancing corporate governance. Through practical insights and case studies, participants learned about the global regulatory outlook, designing and implementing effective internal controls, the importance of IT controls, and fostering a culture conducive to long-term sustainability and growth.

These workshops come as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to supporting the business community by providing guidance on the latest legal and compliance updates. By fostering a deeper understanding of regulatory requirements, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of businesses operating in the emirate and contribute to sustainable economic growth.