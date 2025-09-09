Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches Executive MBA programme

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD) today announced the launch of its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme.

The programme is designed for experienced professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership trajectory in the MENA region while amplifying their organizational impact. Applications open on 9th September 2025.

As the highest globally-ranked US business school offering an EMBA in the MENA region, the 23-month part-time program offers a flexible structure for seasoned executives to pursue their education without pausing their careers. This format enables organisations to retain and further develop their top talent, ensuring immediate application of new strategies, frameworks, and leadership competencies in the workplace.

Candidates will engage in a curriculum anchored in the academic rigor of NYU Stern’s top-ranked EMBA programs and contextualised for the MENA region. Graduates will receive a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi, joining a vibrant alumni network of over 114,000 graduates spanning more than 130 countries.

“The launch of the Executive MBA programme at Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi underscores our commitment to empowering experienced leaders who will shape the future of business both regionally and globally,” said Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Fabio Piano. “This milestone strengthens our academic offering and advances NYU Abu Dhabi’s mission as a world-class research university and a catalyst for leadership, innovation, and impact across the UAE and beyond. By combining rigorous academic foundations, practical business expertise, and an unparalleled global network, the program reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a centre for knowledge and economic transformation.”