MoHAP, partners conclude 14th Heat Exhaustion & Disease Prevention Campaign in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with government, local, and private sector partners, has concluded the 14th edition of the Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign in Sharjah, held throughout two months across various locations in the emirate under the theme “Your Safety is Our Priority”.

The campaign aims to raise community health awareness about the dangers of summer heat exposure and provide workers with preventive tools to avoid heat exhaustion and related illnesses.

It demonstrates MoHAP’s commitment to enhancing public health and improving quality of life for all community members, in line with the objectives of the “Year of Community”.

The drive reached more than 10,000 workers on the ground across more than 13 phases, covering venues such as Sharjah Sports Club, Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, Kalba Cultural and Sports Club, Khorfakkan Cultural Centre, Dibba Al Hisn Cultural and Sports Club, Al Qasimia University Theatre in Sharjah, in addition to National Paints Factories CO. LTD, Sharjah Cement Factory, ADNOC service stations and delivery companies.

Activities included multilingual awareness lectures and onsite medical check-ups to strengthen preventive health practices and promote a safe, healthy work environment.

The campaign also offered workers a comprehensive range of health services, including eye examinations, blood pressure and glucose screenings, as well as the distribution of preventive, medical, and nutritional supplies. Practical guidance on first-aid procedures and safe responses to heat exhaustion was also provided.

These efforts are part of MoHAP’s strategy to protect human health as a national priority and an investment in the sustainability of the country’s human capital.

The drive featured field visits to outdoor worksites, where workers were educated on essential health measures and employers were guided on applying preventive protocols to ensure workplace safety.

More than 10,000 workers benefited from the field campaign, and more than half a million people were reached through virtual awareness campaigns conducted on digital platforms.

This year, the campaign also expanded its scope to reach new groups, including female factory workers, support workers, gas station workers, delivery drivers, in addition to field workers exposed to sunlight, such as (police personnel, engineers, inspectors) and families, equipping them with vital information to reduce the risks of heat exhaustion, thereby reinforcing MoHAP’s mission to protect public health.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, stressed that the campaign, running annually during summer months, represents a humanitarian and strategic commitment to protecting workers from the dangers of heat exhaustion, which he described as a national responsibility.

He underlined that the initiative embodies the UAE’s approach of placing human well-being at the centre of development and promoting shared responsibility among government and private institutions. This collective effort, he said, fosters a healthy culture, enhances quality of life, and provides safe and sustainable working environments for all.