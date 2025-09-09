SRTI Park renews visual identity blending authenticity of heritage with technology aspects

SHARJAH, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has renewed its visual identity, blending authenticity of heritage with technology dynamics to reflect its continuous development and evolution.

The refreshed identity highlights the evolving role of the region’s leading and fastest-growing technology park as an innovation hub offering a nurturing environment for creative minds and pioneering projects across the region.

The renewed look was revealed during the regular SRTI Park’s Business Breakfast series, attended by a distinguished gathering of government officials, academic and research institution leaders, industry representatives, and local and regional media.

The unveiling was held under the theme “From Ideas to Impact: Sharjah Leads the Way”, reflecting SRTIP’s mission to build a strong bridge between the emirate’s rich cultural and scientific heritage with a future driven by advanced technology and sustainable innovation.

The refreshed identity embodies SRTI Park’s philosophy of merging tradition with innovation. Warm colours inspired by Emirati culture were chosen to convey authenticity, complemented by modern geometric lines representing dynamism and technological progress. The visual symbols used in the identity highlight the concepts of connection, knowledge, and collaboration, signalling SRTI Park’s role as a platform that brings together researchers, innovators, and supports cutting-edge scientific and technological projects.

Juma Alhaj, Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, said, “The renewal of our identity represents a pivotal moment in our journey to enhance Sharjah’s status as a capital of innovation. Our visual identity is not just a design refresh; it is an expression of our vision and mission to serve as an inspiring platform for entrepreneurs, researchers, and investors, and as a global centre for advancing technologies that support sustainable development.”

The event also featured interactive sessions showcasing success stories and entrepreneurial experiences from SRTIP partners, along with presentations on the diverse services offered by the park to startups, investors, and researchers. These services include specialised business incubators, advanced laboratories, and a suite of initiatives supporting the innovation journey.

The Business Breakfast Meetings, organised periodically by SRTIP, have established themselves as a unique platform bringing together diverse stakeholders in Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem, including academics, industrialists, investors, and innovators.

The meetings facilitate the exchange of knowledge, the generation of new ideas, and the strengthening of collaborations to build a diverse and sustainable knowledge-based economy.