Hotel establishment revenues exceed AED26 billion in H1 2025, marking 6.3 percent growth

ABU DHABI, 9th September 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Council, announced that hotel establishment revenues in the country surpassed AED26 billion in the first half of this year, marking a 6.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

He added that hotel occupancy rate hit 80.5 per cent during the first six months, reflecting sustained growth in this vital sector, the concerted efforts of the public and private sectors, and supporting the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the national economy to AED450 billion by the next decade.

He made this announcement while chairing the Emirates Tourism Council's third meeting of 2025. The meeting was attended by the chairpersons and directors general of the local tourism authorities across the UAE.

During the meeting, Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE’s tourism sector continues to perform exceptionally under the guidance of the wise leadership, which prioritises its development as a strategic driver of non-oil GDP growth and a key pillar in the transition to a new economic model.

He added, “Through the Emirates Tourism Council, we continue our efforts to promote sustainable tourism development in the country by fostering effective partnerships between the public and private sectors and launching innovative initiatives and projects. These efforts not only drive tourism growth but also create exceptional travel experiences, offer unique opportunities to Emirati talents, and strengthen our national tourism identity on the global stage.”

The meeting reviewed a range of tourism initiatives and projects in the pipeline aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s tourism sector in the coming period. It also discussed mechanisms for implementing these initiatives and the importance of coordination between the country’s tourism authorities and the private sector to ensure the achievement of all related objectives. The meeting also followed up the recommendations issued during the previous meeting, assessing the progress made so far.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the UAE’s preparations to host the ‘UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit’ on October 27, as part of the ‘Future Hospitality Summit’ (FHS World) with the participation of tourism ministers and senior officials from 53 African countries.

The summit will serve as a key platform to strengthen strategic partnerships and explore joint investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure, sustainable hospitality, and the development of specialised tourism products. It will also highlight the UAE’s position as a trusted partner in tourism investment, reinforcing its role in connecting African and global markets.

The Council was briefed on tourism plans and programmes presented by local authorities across the UAE, which highlighted achievements from the first nine months of the year. It also reviewed development plans for 2026, including initiatives designed to further reinforce the UAE’s status as a leading regional and global tourism destination.

